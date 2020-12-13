Creeping Coyote Surprises Firefighters at Fort Lauderdale Station

A group of Fort Lauderdale firefighters had quite the surprise when a coyote wandered into their fire station Sunday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of a coyote creeping in front of a fire truck parked inside their bay.

“Not sure who was startled more as they ran in opposite directions,” the department quipped in a tweet.

Firehouse 29 is located in a "dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach," the department said.

Coyote sightings have been recorded in all of Florida's 67 counties, and are said to live in the state’s urban, suburban and rural landscapes, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC says that coyotes are curious but timid creature and will generally flee if challenged by loud noises or aggressive actions.

For more tips on what to do if you encounter a coyote, click here.