Rescue crews were responding after a crane fell onto the roof of a home in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Northeast 57th Street.

Footage showed the toppled crane resting on the home's roof, which was damaged in multiple places.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews and police were at the scene.

FLFR is onscene of a crane onto a house at 1920 NE 57 St. Media staging at ne 57st and ne 19th street please enter from north. #Media pic.twitter.com/AwX9KtkydH — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) October 9, 2020

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

