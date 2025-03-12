Miami-Dade County

Rollover crash involving 2 box trucks snarls traffic on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of Northwest 199th Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving two box trucks snarled traffic on a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of Northwest 199th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Aerial footage showed one box truck flipped onto its side, while the other was heavily damaged.

Scene of a box truck crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade on March 12, 2025.
NBC6
NBC6
Scene of a box truck crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade on March 12, 2025.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There was debris scattered across the highway and vehicles were using the shoulder to get by.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed crews responded to the scene but haven't said if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 52 mins ago

Man accused of murdering elderly victims in Miami, Miami Beach pleads not guilty

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us