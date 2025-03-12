Rollover crash involving 2 box trucks snarls traffic on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

A crash involving two box trucks snarled traffic on a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of Northwest 199th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial footage showed one box truck flipped onto its side, while the other was heavily damaged.

NBC6 NBC6

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There was debris scattered across the highway and vehicles were using the shoulder to get by.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed crews responded to the scene but haven't said if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.