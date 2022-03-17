Crash Killed Teen Carjacking Suspect Who Died in Custody: Miami-Dade Medical Examiner

A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who died in police custody after he led police on a chase from Hollywood to Miami-Dade back in November that ended in a crash died from blunt force injuries related to the collision, according to a medical examiner's report released Thursday.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Verification of Death report lists the probable manner of death for 16-year-old Christopher Walls as an accident.

The incident began the night of Nov. 14 when police said Walls carjacked an Alfa Romeo at a gas station in Hollywood and led police on a nearly 20-mile pursuit that ended in the crash in Miami-Dade.

Footage from the scene showed evidence markers on the ground near the badly damaged car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated Walls at the scene, and he was initially taken into custody by Hollywood Police before Miami-Dade Police took custody of the teen, officials said.

"During the course of the investigation, the subject became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.