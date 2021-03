A small truck was pinned underneath an 18-wheeler in a crash Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of Krome Avenue near SW 88th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An adult patient was extricated from the small truck and was airlifted to the west trauma center with traumatic injuries, FHP said.

#TrafficAlert: The northbound lanes of Krome Ave are currently shutdown between Kendall Dr & SW 8 St due to a traffic crash involving a tractor trailer.



Troopers are on scene investigating.



Motorists are urged to use SW 157 Ave as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tarwV5SDPY — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 14, 2021