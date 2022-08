A crash shut down the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Dania Beach on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol told drivers to avoid I-95 at Griffin Road.

Drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes.

Traffic Alert!! Avoid the area. All southbound lanes of I95 at Griffin Road are shutdown. All traffic is being diverted to Griffin Road exit. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/NuZttBOkRw — FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 17, 2022

Details on the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.