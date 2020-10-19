Crash Sparks Vehicle Fire, Delays on Turnpike in Broward County

A crash sparked a vehicle fire and delays Monday on Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill, officials said.

A driver lost control of their vehicle and went onto the right shoulder on the northbound side of the Turnpike near Commercial Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Chopper 6 was overhead after Tamarac and Lauderhill fire officials extinguished the flames of the vehicle fire. The driver had minor injuries, FHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.