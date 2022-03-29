Crashes Involving Rolled Over Tractor Trailers Close Lanes of U.S. 27 in Broward

Two early morning crashes involving rolled over tractor trailers closed lanes of U.S. 27 in Broward County on Tuesday.

Chopper footage showed the crashes, which took place just north of I-595 before 3 a.m. this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the first tractor trailer rolled over while traveling north. The driver, who was not identified, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

A second crash took place moments later, with hazmat units called to the scene after fuel spilled from the trailer. The driver was not transported to the hospital and treated at the scene.

Traffic was diverted to the southbound lanes for drivers traveling in both directions. An investigation continues at this time.

