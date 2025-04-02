Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach reopens after being found ‘unsafe' in 2021

A South Florida apartment building that was shut down nearly four years ago due to structural concerns has reopened.

The city of North Miami Beach announced that the Crestview Towers Condominium, located at 2025 NE 164th Street, welcomed back residents on Friday.

The 156-unit building was evacuated in July of 2021 following an audit of high-rise buildings 40-years-old or older. The move came after the condo collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people.

A recertification report at that time found that Crestview Towers "was structurally and electrically unsafe," according to city officials. The evacuation left residents scrambling for permanent housing with no indication of when they would be allowed to return.

The city says that after years of work, the building now meets the necessary conditions for safe re-entry.

"All required repairs, permits, and inspections have now been successfully completed," the city said in a news release.

Mayor Michael Joseph said in that release: “I want to congratulate all the residents who can now return home to Crestview Towers. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our community and the collaborative efforts of our city departments, regulatory agencies, and local leaders. However, this is just the beginning. We must now push for new laws that streamline safety procedures and re-occupancy timelines, ensuring quicker responses in the future while keeping our community safe and secure.”

One unit remains restricted due to damage unrelated to structural integrity.