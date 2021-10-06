Crews Battle Yacht Fire in Water Near Fort Lauderdale

Fire rescue crews spent much of the early morning putting out a yacht that caught fire in the waters near Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the 1500 block of Southwest 5th Court, where smoke continued to pour out of the vessel after fire had been extinguished.

Officials have not released any information on if anyone was inside the boat at the time of the fire or how much damage the fire caused.

An investigation continues at this time.