Crews battle early morning blaze after car is engulfed in flames outside Miami mechanic shop

By Monica Galarza

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze Friday after a car was engulfed in flames at a mechanic shop in Miami, officials said.

According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, at 5:20 a.m. Friday crews responded to reports of a fire at Power Muffler Mechanic shop located at 7751 NW 7th avenue. 

When they arrived, units found a a truck on fire outside of mechanic shop.

Firefighters extended hand lines and began an aggressive fire attack. Within minutes the fire was under control and contained to the outside of the building. 

Authorities said the business was closed at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. However, six cars sustained damage due to the fire.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit and Miami Police are investigating to determine the cause of the blaze. 

