Crews battle early morning fire after concrete plant was fully engulfed in flames in NW Miami-Dade

Crews battled an early morning fire Monday after a concrete plant was completely engulfed in flames in NW Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, on Monday at 4:43 a.m, more than 18 units responded to a First Alarm fire at an open commercial building near NW 12 Street and NW 137 Avenue.

Officials said units arrived to find the structure of Miami Sweetwater Ready-Mix Concrete Plant fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters conducted a defensive operation, attacking the fire using hose lines and aerial trucks from the exterior of the structure in order to prevent further spread of the fire.

The fire is now under control with units remaining on scene monitoring for hot spots, but there are no reported injuries.

Officials have not released any additional information and the cause of the fire is under investigation.