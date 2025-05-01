Crews battle fire at Biscayne Gardens home

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Thursday at a home in Biscayne Gardens.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded after 2:30 p.m. to a house in the area of Northwest 7th Court and 148th Street for a first-alarm house fire.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the exterior that extended to the home, officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. People were inside when the fire started, but they were able to exit safely.

Footage from Chopper6 showed the aftermath of the fire and the backyard reduced to a charred, smoky mess.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.