Miami-Dade County

Crews battle fire at Biscayne Gardens home

By NBC6

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Thursday at a home in Biscayne Gardens.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded after 2:30 p.m. to a house in the area of Northwest 7th Court and 148th Street for a first-alarm house fire.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the exterior that extended to the home, officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There were no reported injuries. People were inside when the fire started, but they were able to exit safely.

Footage from Chopper6 showed the aftermath of the fire and the backyard reduced to a charred, smoky mess.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us