1 Hospitalized After Fire at NW Miami-Dade Flea Market

One person was hospitalized as firefighters battled a massive fire Thursday at a flea market in northwest Miami-Dade.
Chopper 6 showed flames and dark smoke billowing from the Tropicana Flea Market, located near 3755 NW 30th Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find a tent engulfed in flames, officials said. The fire extended to a first-story warehouse, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
One person was hospitalized with traumatic injuries, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
