1 Hospitalized After Fire at NW Miami-Dade Flea Market

One person was hospitalized as firefighters battled a massive fire Thursday at a flea market in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper 6 showed flames and dark smoke billowing from the Tropicana Flea Market, located near 3755 NW 30th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a tent engulfed in flames, officials said. The fire extended to a first-story warehouse, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

One person was hospitalized with traumatic injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

