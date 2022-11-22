Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building

Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.

Flames were extinguished shortly after crews arrived, but smoke was still seen coming out of the building.

Investigators have not released details on the fire at this time, including if any injuries were reported.