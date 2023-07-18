Crews battle flames at Swap Shop after ‘explosion' heard coming from metal containers

Authorities in Lauderhill are investigating after a fire broke out just outside the Swap Shop overnight, engulfing three metal shipping containers of material.

Officials received multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports of smoke in the area of the Swap Shop, said Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief, Jeff Levy. The original call came from a passerby that saw the smoke in the area.

Lauderhill police was on the scene first and saw heavy smoke coming from the flea market area of the Swap Shop.

When Lauderhill fire units showed up shortly after, they found three large interconnected metal containers on fire outside the flea market area. The containers belonged to a business.

According to Levy, these containers are rented by the owners of the flea market.

"For some unknown reason something caused the fire to start in the container," Levy said. "It had all night to smolder and eventually was able to get large enough to alert everybody out there."

Officials said firefighters had to cut open metal containers to get into them. Flames were coming out from the roof of the containers and started to spread to the canopy.

Broward Sheriff's Office and Sunrise Fire Rescue were also called to help put out the flames.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, crews were able to get into the containers and put enough water down to contain the fire from spreading into the other areas of the Swap Shop.

Harrison Clark, a vendor, told NBC6 of his experience watching the flames engulf the flea market where he earns his living.

“As I got close I could see a huge glow right under the Thunderbird sign," Clark said. "It was freakish."

Firefighters were working Tuesday morning to remove all the material from inside the containers.

"From a quick glance it looked like clothing, just normal housing materials," said Levy. "We did see some boxes that were labeled 'explosives' so we need to get into that to find out what those are."

According to authorities, security and the Lauderhill Police Department said they heard explosions coming from inside the container which they now believe to be aerosol cans that exploded.

The Lauderhill Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident and believe the cause of the fire could have either been a burning candle or incense.

No injuries have been reported.