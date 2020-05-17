Crews Battle Flames on Fishing Boat in Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal

Crews spent Sunday afternoon putting out a boat fire that had broken out on Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal near east Oakland Park Boulevard.

Thick, billowing smoke could be seen coming from what Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue described as a small fishing boat.

Crews were able to rescue seven adults and two children that were on board the ship.

They say two people sustained minor injuries, including one of the children - a seven-year-old who was transported to Broward General.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.