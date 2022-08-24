Crews Battle Grass Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire that started Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry units responded at 3:45 p.m. to the first-alarm fire near Southwest 72nd Street and 76th Avenue.

Firefighters found a large number of trees on fire, and the fire was spreading to a shed in the area, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews were at the scene through Wednesday evening.

Fire officials are reminding those nearby to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and run air conditioning to circulate air inside of homes.