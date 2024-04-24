Crews battle grass fire in SW Miami-Dade, portion of Turnpike closed nearby

Crews were battling a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening that led to temporary closures of the Florida's Turnpike.

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 256th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call around 4 p.m. for the fire, which was around 20 acres.

Multiple fire rescue crews responded and began an attack to knock down the fire. The Florida Forest Service also responded.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was causing some temporary closures along the nearby Florida's Turnpike.

Wildfire in Miami-Dade County on Floridas Turnpike South, at Exit 9: Allapattah Road (SW 112th Avenue). On-ramp closed, All lanes closed. Last updated at 06:27 PM. https://t.co/8T8akuGur5 — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) April 24, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.