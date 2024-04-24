Miami-Dade County

Crews battle grass fire in SW Miami-Dade, portion of Turnpike closed nearby

Crews were battling a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening that led to temporary closures of the Florida's Turnpike.

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 256th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call around 4 p.m. for the fire, which was around 20 acres.

Multiple fire rescue crews responded and began an attack to knock down the fire. The Florida Forest Service also responded.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was causing some temporary closures along the nearby Florida's Turnpike.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

