Crews responded after a large fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

The fire was reported at the Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. Miami at 3700 Northwest North River Drive not far from Miami International Airport.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a plume of heavy black and grey smoke rising from the business.

Fire rescue crews could also be seen battling flames on ladder trucks.

No other information was immediately available.

