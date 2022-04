Crews were battling a large fire at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at a warehouse in the 6000 block of Northwest 46th Street.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the two-story building.

#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm Fire at a two-story warehouse near NW 46 Street & NW 69 Avenue. All companies are operating and working a defensive attack to put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/HBDxcjS12i — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) April 14, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

