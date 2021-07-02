Miami

Crews Battle Large Fire Inside Miami Home

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 2700 block of NW South River Drive, located just one block south of the Miami River

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rescue crews responded to a large house fire in the northwest section of Miami Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was near the scene at the 2700 block of Northwest South River Drive, located just one block south of the Miami River.

Thick clouds of smoke could be seen coming from the home as multiple fire rescue crews battled the blaze.

Officials have not released any information on any injuries inside the home.

