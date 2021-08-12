Broward

Crews Battle Late Night Fire at Tire Shop, Nearby Home in Hallandale Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue said the fire started just before 10 p.m. in the business located at 621 Pembroke Road

Fire crews spent hours late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning battling a two alarm fire that started in a tire shop in Hallandale Beach before spreading to a nearby home.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue said the fire started just before 10 p.m. in the business located at 621 Pembroke Road. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames and began working to put it out.

Shortly after, crews noticed a home behind the shop had caught fire and additional crews were called to the scene. While crews worked to put out the house fire, a power line fell to the ground.

FPL was called to the scene and handled the downed line while crews extinguished both fires by 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

