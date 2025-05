Crews were battling a massive fire at an abandoned building in Miami Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a building in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 78th Street in Little River.

Footage showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the building as fire crews attacked it with hoses.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed the building was abandoned.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.