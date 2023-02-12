Crews Battle Massive Fire at Energy Facility in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a massive fire Sunday at a renewable energy facility in Doral.

Over 50 MDFR units responded to the fire at around 2:18 p.m. at a renewable energy facility located near Northwest 70 Street and Northwest 97 Avenue.

3 alarm fire at Miami Dade County Resources Recovery facility, operated by Covanta. Per @Covanta all employees are safe. More than 50 @MiamiDadeFire units are on scene. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/YoPRC7gOzr — Laura Rodriguez (@LauraNBC6) February 12, 2023

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the structure, according to MDFR.

Units remain on scene as firefighters continue to conduct a defensive attack in order to extinguish the fire and place it under control.

🚨UPDATE:Fire at the County Recycling Plant is being contained. Please avoid this area as there will be continous heavy smoke through out the evening. At this time there are no injuries. The City of Doral is in constant communication with the County to keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/pZ7HOyiCAd — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) February 12, 2023

The formal name of this facility is Miami Dade County Resources Recovery facility, it is operated by Covanta Energy through a contractual agreement with the County, according to a Covanta Energy statement.