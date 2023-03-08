Crews Battle Massive Fire That Engulfed Hialeah Home

Crews spent part of Wednesday morning putting out a massive house fire that engulfed a home in Hialeah.

The fire took place at the home in the 3400 block of East 1st Court, where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home while crews worked to eventually put out the fire.

At least one person and a dog made it out of the fire, but a second person who lives in the home was not unaccounted for according to witnesses.

Investigators have not released information on how the fire started at this time.