Crews battling grassfire in SW Miami-Dade, no injuries reported

A small grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade prompted a swift response by rescue crews on Wednesday.

Officials said the fire broke out near Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 117th Avenue.

According to Miccosukee Police, westbound traffic on 8th Street has been closed, while eastbound traffic remains open.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews are working alongside the Florida Forest Service to put out the fire.

Crews have made significant progress in containing the fire and no injuries were reported, fire rescue said.

It is unclear how the fire started.