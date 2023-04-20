Crews Battling Reported Fire at Doral Recycling Plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire Thursday morning at a recycling plant on Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene of the one-alarm fire at the plant in the 8800 block of Northwest 58th Street, which reportedly started just after 7 a.m.

Nearby residents posted photos on social media showing flames and thick smoke from the facility, but MDFR has not confirmed details on the fire at this time or if any injuries were reported.

