Crews continue to work on putting out grass fire in South Miami-Dade

While the fire is under control, there are still concerns

By Niko Clemmons

A grass fire in South Miami-Dade has been contained to 50% as crews continued their firefight on Saturday.

Crews have worked for days to put out the 167 West Fire near Card Sound Road.

U.S.- 1 and Card Sound Road between Florida City and Key Largo are open for now but the Miami-Dade County Emergency Management said the wind is still a concern as crews fight the blaze.

"You may experience smokey conditions at times," said an official.

Less than two months ago, the 344 Fire burned thousands of acres in South Miami-Dade.

Crews said that that fire left behind fire fuel.

“Meaning there’s a lot of dry wood, some grass areas that didn’t burn from the last fire,” an official said.

It's all hands on deck to contain another blaze before it gets worse.

Officials still want people to avoid the area as best as they can while they work to put out the fire.

