Crews are fighting a brush fire Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Forest Service officials said the fire is burning near Southwest 344th Street and 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including air rescue, were on scene conducting water drops to help put the fire out.

Officials said the brush fire has burned about 330 acres.

There are no threats to any nearby buildings or homes.

Officials said there could be road closures, so they are asking people to be vigilant.