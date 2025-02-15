Crews give dog oxygen after home catches on fire in Miami-Dade; no injuries reported

A house that caught on fire in Miami-Dade County Saturday morning prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 3200 block of Southwest 68th Avenue.

Video at the scene captured smoke coming from the home.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, MDFR said that a dog was inside the home and was taken outside.

Crews gave the dog oxygen and it was reunited with its owner.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

What caused the fire is under investigation.