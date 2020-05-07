Miami-Dade

Crews Put Out Morning Boat Fire in Key Biscayne

Crews spent much of Thursday morning putting out a boat fire that broke out in the waters off Key Biscayne.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard, where heavy smoke could still be seen coming out of one vessel as crews worked to extinguish any remaining flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two boats caught fire just after 7 a.m., with the flames spreading to two other boats before crews were able to arrive and put out all the flames.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

