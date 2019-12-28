Fort Lauderdale

Crews Repair Fourth Sewer Line Break in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Despite the small victory, repairs are still being made to three other sewer main breaks in or around the Rio Vista neighborhood

WTVJ-TV

Repairs are complete in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after four sewer line breaks have plagued the area over the last month.

In a press release, Fort Lauderdale officials say the 16-inch line in the Victoria Park neighborhood has been repaired and is functioning properly. The sewer line broke Friday morning.

Residents are still being advised to avoid contact with standing water in the area where the break occurred as crews continue to clean up the spill.

Local

Miami 6 hours ago

Heirs Sue City of Miami for Ownership of Historic Theater

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Stabbing at Fort Lauderdale Bus Stop Sends One Person to the Hospital

Despite the small victory, repairs are still being made to three other sewer main breaks in or around the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Virginia Young Park remains closed while officials say repairs are being completed to the 54-inch sewer main. They say a new 45-foot pipe has been installed.

Divers are monitoring a valve in the Himmarshee Canal while aerators continue to improve water quality, according to officials.

In the Hector Park area, crews are pressure washing and sanitizing streets.

The park remains closed.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBrowardSewer Line Break
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us