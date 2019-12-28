Crews Repair Fourth Sewer Line Break in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Repairs are complete in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after four sewer line breaks have plagued the area over the last month.

In a press release, Fort Lauderdale officials say the 16-inch line in the Victoria Park neighborhood has been repaired and is functioning properly. The sewer line broke Friday morning.

Residents are still being advised to avoid contact with standing water in the area where the break occurred as crews continue to clean up the spill.

Despite the small victory, repairs are still being made to three other sewer main breaks in or around the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Virginia Young Park remains closed while officials say repairs are being completed to the 54-inch sewer main. They say a new 45-foot pipe has been installed.

Divers are monitoring a valve in the Himmarshee Canal while aerators continue to improve water quality, according to officials.

In the Hector Park area, crews are pressure washing and sanitizing streets.

The park remains closed.