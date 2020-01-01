Crews Repair Latest Sewer Main Breaks in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale officials have announced that crews have repaired the latest pair of sewer main breaks - capping off a month that saw six total spills in neighborhoods across the area.

According to city officials, the pipes located in Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive, and Northeast 5th Street near Northeast 16th Avenue in Victoria Park are back in service. Crews are now focusing on cleaning up the affected areas.

Both sewer mains ruptured on Monday. The break at Victoria Park happened to the same 16-inch pipe that broke on Friday.

Officials are still urging residents to avoid contact with standing water. They say the plan now is to replace the entire length of the two pipes.

These are just two of several sewer main breaks that have plagued residents in the city over the past month.

Residents expressed their frustrations with the city Sunday, claiming that officials were not informing the public of the water quality in affected neighborhoods.