Crews Rescue Yorkie After Extinguishing Fire at South Florida Home

Other than the out-of-breath pet, no other injuries were reported.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue

Miami Dade Fire Rescue was able to quickly extinguish a fire that had broken out a South Florida home and save the family's 13-year-old Yorkie dog, which had been missing.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident at a home near Northwest 89th Avenue and Northwest 153rd Terrace.

Upon arrival, units found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area. The fire was quickly put under control and extinguished.

The homeowners were missing their 13-year-old Yorkie, but firefighters were able to locate the dog hiding behind furniture, barely breathing.

Once pulled out of the house, the dog was given water and a special pet oxygen mask.

Aside from the family pet, no other injuries were reported.

