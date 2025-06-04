Fort Lauderdale

Crews respond after 50-foot sailboat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

The boat caught fire while docked behind a home on Whale Harbor Lane.

Crews responded after a 50-foot sailboat caught fire in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

No one was on board and there were no injuries, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

Video released by the department showed the boat engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly get it under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire is just the latest on a boat in Fort Lauderdale, following a Memorial Day boat explosion that left a man dead and 10 other people injured, and a boat explosion a couple days later that left a man hospitalized.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
