Crews were responding after a car crashed into a canal in Pompano Beach Thursday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Interstate 95 and Copans Road.

Footage showed a car flipped over and almost completely submerged in the canal.

First responders were seen in the water and on the bank of the canal.

No other information was immediately known.

