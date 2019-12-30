Crews Respond to 2 Sewer Main Breaks in Fort Lauderdale

Crews are responding to two new sewer main breaks Monday in Fort Lauderdale, according to city officials.

The sewer main breaks are affecting the areas of Northeast 5th Street near Northeast 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, as well as at Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates.

Crews are responding to sewer main breaks at:



• NE 5 Street near NE 16 Avenue in Victoria Park

• NE 36 Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates



Neighbors in these areas should avoid contact with standing water & motorists should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dv9uFYuacm — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 30, 2019

Officials urged residents to avoid contact with standing water and for motorists to seek alternate routes.

These are just two of several sewer main breaks that have plagued residents in the city over the past month.

In an earlier update, city officials said asphalt work and road repairs were being performed Monday on Northeast 5th Street in Victoria Park, and that site restoration continued at Virginia Young Park. Clean-up was ongoing at Hector park, and more work continued at Himmarshee Canal.

Residents expressed their frustrations with the city Sunday, claiming that officials were not informing the public of the water quality in affected neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.