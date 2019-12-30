Fort Lauderdale

Crews Respond to 2 Sewer Main Breaks in Fort Lauderdale

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Crews are responding to two new sewer main breaks Monday in Fort Lauderdale, according to city officials.

The sewer main breaks are affecting the areas of Northeast 5th Street near Northeast 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, as well as at Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates.

Officials urged residents to avoid contact with standing water and for motorists to seek alternate routes.

These are just two of several sewer main breaks that have plagued residents in the city over the past month.

Local

Deerfield Beach 2 hours ago

Deerfield Beach Football Star Struck, Killed by Train

Florida Highway Patrol 2 hours ago

‘Arrive Alive’: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Distracted Driving This New Year’s Eve

In an earlier update, city officials said asphalt work and road repairs were being performed Monday on Northeast 5th Street in Victoria Park, and that site restoration continued at Virginia Young Park. Clean-up was ongoing at Hector park, and more work continued at Himmarshee Canal.

Residents expressed their frustrations with the city Sunday, claiming that officials were not informing the public of the water quality in affected neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalesewer main breakcoral ridgevictoria park
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us