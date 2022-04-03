Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Miami

City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Miami early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 254 Northwest 59 Tr. at 4:45 a.m., according to officials.

On arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached efficiency in the rear of a single-family home.

The crew initiated a quick fire attack, getting the fire under control within five minutes, officials said.

They also conducted a primary search, which was all clear for any victims.

Two adults and a dog were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. One of the adults was evaluated by paramedics on the scene but did not require hospital transport.

At this time, the residents will be displaced but do not require The American Red Cross.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.