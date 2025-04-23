Broward County

Crews respond to large brush fire in western Broward County

The fire broke out in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 near Weston

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews responded to a large brush fire in western Broward County that was impacting traffic on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 near Weston.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed flames and thick smoke rising in the air as fire rescue crews poured water from an engine truck.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 27 was being re-routed just south of Interstate 75.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Florida Forest Service officials said there were about 45 acres burning and the fire was 0% contained as of around 6 p.m.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us