Crews respond to large brush fire in western Broward County

Crews responded to a large brush fire in western Broward County that was impacting traffic on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 near Weston.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed flames and thick smoke rising in the air as fire rescue crews poured water from an engine truck.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 27 was being re-routed just south of Interstate 75.

Florida Forest Service officials said there were about 45 acres burning and the fire was 0% contained as of around 6 p.m.

No other information was immediately known.

