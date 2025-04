Crews were responding to a large fire at a warehouse in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a warehouse in the area of W. 108th Street and 40th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial footage showed crews pouring water onto the charred roof of the warehouse as smoke rose into the air.

Hialeah Fire Department officials said the warehouse was empty at the time the fire broke out and no one was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.