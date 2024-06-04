Crews battle large fire at Hollywood home surrounded by storage bins

Crews were battling a large fire in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon at a home that was surrounded by piles of storage containers and other items.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Wiley Street, just north of Pembroke Road and next to Interstate 95.

Flames and large plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the home as firefighters sprayed it with water.

What appeared to be hundreds of storage containers could be seen surrounding the home, along with piles of other items.

At one point, firefighters were seen moving containers and another items out of the way so they could get closer to the house to battle the flames.

A city spokesperson said the house was vacant when Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived.

Records showed the home's owner was cited in January by Hollywood Code Compliance for illegal collection of waste on the property

