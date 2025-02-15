Miami-Dade County

Driver hospitalized after crashing car into canal in Medley

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest S. River Drive

By Julian Quintana

A driver was transported to the hospital after they crashed their car into a canal in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene Saturday afternoon in the area of Northwest S. River Drive.

According to officials, an officer was at the scene first and jumped into the water to assist the driver.

Once fire rescue arrived at the scene, crews pulled out the driver and performed CPR.

Video from the scene captured dive teams in the water searching for the car, and after some time, a vehicle was seen surfacing from the water after cables were attached to it.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

Their condition remains unknown and their name was not disclosed.

Police will share the name of the officer who responded first during a press conference.

This is a developing story.

