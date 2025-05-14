Miami-Dade County

Crews responding to grass fire near residential area in SW Miami-Dade

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, just east of Miami Executive Airport

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were responding to a large grass fire near a residential area in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, just east of Miami Executive Airport.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the fire burning relatively close to homes and businesses, with smoke billowing into the air.

People watch a grass fire burn in southwest Miami-Dade from the roof of a nearby building on May 14, 2025.
NBC6
NBC6
People watch a grass fire burn in southwest Miami-Dade from the roof of a nearby building on May 14, 2025.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews were responding and said the fire was reported at around an acre.

There was heavy smoke in the area and officials were advising anyone with respiratory conditions to stay indoors and recirculate their air conditioning.

The Florida Forest Service was requested to respond, fire rescue officials said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

