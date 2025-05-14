Crews responding to grass fire near residential area in SW Miami-Dade

Crews were responding to a large grass fire near a residential area in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, just east of Miami Executive Airport.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the fire burning relatively close to homes and businesses, with smoke billowing into the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews were responding and said the fire was reported at around an acre.

There was heavy smoke in the area and officials were advising anyone with respiratory conditions to stay indoors and recirculate their air conditioning.

#MDFR and @FLForestService are responding to a #SecondAlarm grass fire near SW 127 Avenue and SW 128 Street. There is heavy smoke in the area as a result of the fire. Those with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and recirculate their A/C in their homes and… pic.twitter.com/QXABamMilb — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2025

The Florida Forest Service was requested to respond, fire rescue officials said.

