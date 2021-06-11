Florida

Crews Search Central Florida Lake for Missing Teen Who Fell Off Jet Ski

The 17-year-old and his friend both fell into the water around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Orange County Sheriff's officials said

By The Associated Press

Paul Rivera / WESH-TV

Rescue crews were searching early Friday for a teen who fell off a Jet Ski he was riding with a friend on Lake Down in central Florida, officials said.

The 17-year-old and his friend both fell into the water around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The friend was later rescued but the 17-year-old never resurfaced, investigators said. The friend was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Sisters Petition to Lift Visitation Restrictions at JMH

Broward 32 mins ago

Man Hospitalized After Morning Hit and Run Crash in Lauderhill

Lake Down is in Windermere, which is near Orlando.

No additional details were available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrange Countymissing teen
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us