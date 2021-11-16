Broward

Crews Search for Coconut Creek Boater Missing Since Saturday

Daniel Potter was last seen getting into his canoe in Coco Lake around 5:30 p.m.

By NBC 6

Coconut Creek Police Department

Police are searching for a boater from Coconut Creek who went missing Saturday and has not been heard from since.

Daniel Potter was last seen getting into his canoe in Coco Lake around 5:30 p.m. Coconut Creek Police say the 60-year-old was going on a fishing trip.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rescue crews searched the lake with dive teams and a helicopter over the weekend, but still have not seen Potter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

Local

Miami 39 mins ago

Woman Struck and Killed by Tractor-Trailer in Miami

Palm Beach County 52 mins ago

Florida Woman Who Sued for Ivermectin Dies From COVID

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardCoconut Creekmissing boater
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us