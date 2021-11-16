Crews Search for Coconut Creek Boater Missing Since Saturday

Police are searching for a boater from Coconut Creek who went missing Saturday and has not been heard from since.

Daniel Potter was last seen getting into his canoe in Coco Lake around 5:30 p.m. Coconut Creek Police say the 60-year-old was going on a fishing trip.

Rescue crews searched the lake with dive teams and a helicopter over the weekend, but still have not seen Potter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.