A hazardous situation at PortMiami on Wednesday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there was smoke coming from a container.

Chopper 6 hovered above the scene, where crews sprayed water on the container.

No injuries have been reported and Hazmat units are on their way.

This is a developing story.