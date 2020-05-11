Florida

Crews Work to Contain Southwest Florida Wildfire

On Sunday, crews conducted successful burnout operations were made along the boundary road of Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park

By Assocfiated Press

NBC News

Crews are battling a wildfire in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida, fire officials said.

The more than 27,000-acre (10926 hectares) was about 10% contained on Sunday, Laurie Humprey, a fire prevention officer for Big Cypress, told theNaples Daily News.

On Sunday, crews conducted successful burnout operations were made along the boundary road of Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park on the eastern perimeter of what is being called the Moon Fish Wildfire, Humphrey said,

She said crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading further east into Everglades National Park.

A light rain fell over much of the area on Sunday, but the conditions remain extremely dry, officials said. The fire burned through an area of sawgrass, cypress, and hardwood fuels causing it to grow significantly within a short amount of time, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

