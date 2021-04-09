SW Miami Dade

Crews Work to Extinguish Massive Brush Fire in SW Miami-Dade

Crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire in SW Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near SW Card Sound Road and US-1 just after 1 p.m. Additional units were called in to help control the widespread blaze and protect nearby structures and property, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Air Rescue was also dispatched to deploy water droplets in order to contain the large grass fire, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Local

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Florida Adds 7,121 New Covid Cases, Reports 62 More Resident Deaths Friday

Marathon 21 mins ago

2-Year-Old Girl Airlifted to Miami Hospital After Being Found Unconscious in Pool

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

SW Miami Dadebrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us