Crews Work to Extinguish Massive Brush Fire in SW Miami-Dade

Crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire in SW Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near SW Card Sound Road and US-1 just after 1 p.m. Additional units were called in to help control the widespread blaze and protect nearby structures and property, officials said.

🔥 WILDFIRE ALERT: @FFS_Everglades is on-scene of the #US1Fire in South Miami-Dade Co. 125 acres and 20% contained. US 1 is closed near Cardsound Rd due to smoke. Miami-Dade making bucket drops. Additional units en route along with fixed-wing aircraft. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/x4C3KD0PiG — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) April 9, 2021

Air Rescue was also dispatched to deploy water droplets in order to contain the large grass fire, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.