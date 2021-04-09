Crews Work to Extinguish Massive Brush Fire in SW Miami-Dade

Crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire in SW Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near SW Card Sound Road and US-1 just after 1 p.m. Additional units were called in to help control the widespread blaze and protect nearby structures and property, officials said.
Air Rescue was also dispatched to deploy water droplets in order to contain the large grass fire, officials said.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.