Crews Work to Repair Sewer Main Break in Fort Lauderdale

Crews were working to repair another sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The break happened in the area of Bayview Drive and Sunrise Boulevard in George English Park, Fort Lauderdale officials said.

A precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities was issued in the area. Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, boating and other water-related activities should be avoided in water bodies for the area from Northeast 26th Street to Las Olas Boulevard and from North Victoria Park Road to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Not again! 😰 Another sewage break in the city of #FortLauderdale. This one happened this morning at Bayview Drive and Sunrise Blvd. some sewage spilling into Middle River. This is the 7th break in two months. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/P9KH6YFMFT — Andrea Martinez (@AndreaNBC6) January 30, 2020

The incident is just the latest in a series of sewer main breaks in the city over the past couple months.